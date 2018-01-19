Head coach for the H.J. Cody’s senior girls Lakers Matthew Kennedy gives the girls a pep talk during a time out late in the third quarter. The Lakers were trailing the visiting Raiders, and ultimately lost the game on Jan. 18. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: Senior girls defeated by visiting Raiders

H.J. Cody’s senior girls basketball team lost to the Lindsay Thruber Raiders, Jan. 18

The first home game in about a month did not go the way the senior girls’ Lakers team had hoped.

The Lakers faced the Lindsay Thurber Raiders with a home court advantage, but could not out pace the Raiders.

The Lakers lost the Jan. 18 game by a staggering 64 points, 91-27.

Right from tip-off the Raiders ran circles around the home team.

In the first half on the game the Lakers were only able to put 15 points up on the board. That barely made a dent in the Raiders already impressive 37-point lead.

The Lakers could not keep up with the Raiders fast pace, quick passes and three-point shots.

Unfortunately, be the time the game finished, the Raiders had stopped the Lakers offence so completely they couldn’t even double double their score from the first half.

The game ended with a disappointing 91-27 defeat.

Taylor Ferguson, No. 12 with the Lakers, lead the team in points with a total of eight points.

Ferguson was followed by No. 7, Alyssa McGregor who scored a total of six points during the game.

The Lakers have three more home games in the regular season before playoffs begin at the end of February.

The next home game will be Feb. 6 against Wetaskiwin.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
The crowd was quiet as Taylor Ferguson prepares to shoot a free throw after being fouled towards the end of the third quarter of the Jan. 18 game. Ferguson was given two shots and sunk each basket.

Seeing no way through the Raiders defence, Laker Gianna Lai makes a quick pass to teammate Kayla Rosie who turned and went for a shot on net.

Alyssa McGregor shots over the heads of players from the Lindsay Thurber Raiders during the Jan. 18 home game. McGregor scored six points for the Lakers during the game

