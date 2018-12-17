PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

Jaidra Russell protects the ball under the basket during the H.J. Cody Lakers’ first game of the tournament. On Dec. 14 and 15 the senior girls Lakers hosted a home tournament and came out with the gold medal. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

No. 4 Sadie Jeffries goes in for a layup in the second quarter of the Lakers’ game against St. Dominic Catholic High School on Dec. 14. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News