A player on the Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers chips the puck into the net, passed the goaltender for the Eckville Eagles on Oct. 12. The Lakers and the Eagles started the season at the Nexource Centre. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A player from the Lakers skirts around an Eagle defender, tripping him up on his way down the ice into Eagles’ territory. The Lakers came off the bench hot in the first period, out-scoring and out-shooting the Eagles. A Laker sends the puck sailing passed the goaltender late in the first period of the Oct. 12 game. While the Lakers started hot, they tapered out and the ended up losing the game 7-6.

The Lakers faced the Eckville Eagles on home ice this weekend for the start of hockey season for the minor league.

The home team put up a tough fight, but the Eagles flew away with a 7-6 victory.

The Lakers next game is on the road versus Innisfail on Oct. 19.