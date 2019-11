No. 5 Jace Martins looks to sneak through a hole with the help of his teammates on Nov. 2. The Sylvan Lake Bear faced the Innisfail Cyclones in a semi-final match at HJ Cody Field last Saturday. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Jayden Mclean carries the ball down the sideline during the Bears’ semi-final battle with the visiting Cyclones on Nov. 2. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News No. 27 Joel Wilczek tries to break a Cyclone tackle at HJ Cody Field. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Luca Fulton gears up at the line of scrimmage ready to hut the ball to the Bears’ quarterback. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Kheler Wannop looks to carry the ball through the sea of Bears and Cyclone players on Nov. 2. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Bears punched their ticket to the league championship over the weekend.

The Bears hosted the Innisfail Cyclones on Nov. 2 for a semi-final game.

Sylvan Lake came out on top with a 69-12 victory over the Cyclones and advance to the league championship this weekend.

The Bears will face the Rocky Junior Rebels on Nov. 9. As of publication game time and location had not yet been determined.