PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

Joel Wilczek carries the ball towards the end zone during the Sylvan Lake Bear’s Saturday afternoon matchup against the Innisfail Cyclones. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Bears’ Jace Martins looks downfield to make a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cyclones on Oct. 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News No. 7 Caden Filipek looks for a hole to rush through during the Bears’ game against a visiting Innisfail. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News No. 10 Tyson Scanland shows off some footwork in attempt to evade a defensive Cyclone. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Kohen Blair reaches to block the pass from the Cyclones quarterback during the Saturday afternoon game on Oct. 5. The Bears came out on top with a 73-12 win. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Bears continue to be undefeated in the 2019 Sylvan Lake Minor Football season.

The Bears came out victorious with a score of 73-12 against the Innisfail Cyclones on Oct. 5.

The Bears showed up ready to play on Saturday afternoon with explosive offence and sturdy defence.

Penalties jarred the first half, but the Bear’s overcame the lost yardage with ease.

The Cyclones’ scoring efforts were contained to the first half with the score at the half being 54-12.

The Bears continued to run it home throughout the remaining of the game to put a total of 73 on the scoreboard.

The Sylvan Lake Bears hit the road this weekend to take on Aridrie.