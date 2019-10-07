PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

The Sylvan Lake Bears continue to be undefeated in the 2019 Sylvan Lake Minor Football season.
The Bears came out victorious with a score of 73-12 against the Innisfail Cyclones on Oct. 5.
The Bears showed up ready to play on Saturday afternoon with explosive offence and sturdy defence.
Penalties jarred the first half, but the Bear’s overcame the lost yardage with ease.
The Cyclones’ scoring efforts were contained to the first half with the score at the half being 54-12.
The Bears continued to run it home throughout the remaining of the game to put a total of 73 on the scoreboard.
The Sylvan Lake Bears hit the road this weekend to take on Aridrie.