PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Curling clubs hosts Men’s Bonspiel

The second annual event was held Jan. 11-13.

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club hosted their first bonspiel of the 2018/19 season on Jan. 11-13.

The second annual Men’s Bonspiel event was a huge success and competitive curling.

A total of 17 teams participated in the bonspiel and three teams came out as winners.

A Final Winners

Fred Armstrong – Skip

Keith Glover – 3rd

Wilf Edgar – 2nd

Bryce Schille – lead

B Final Winners

Wade Thurber

Lyle Treiber

Al Kennedy

Bill Robinson

C Final Winners

Gary Moore

J.R. Falzetta

Matt Maron

Cory Buerger

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club is hosting a Ladies Bonspiel Jan. 18-20 at the NexSource Centre.

A Final winners: Fred Armstrong, Keith Glover, Will Edgar and Bryce Schille. Photo by Stacey Tompkins Photography

B Final winners: Wade Thurber, Lyle Treiber, Al Kennedy and Bill Robinson. Photo by Stacey Tompkins Photography

C Final winner: Gary Moore, J.R. Falzetta, Matt Maron,and Cory Buerger. Photo by Stacey Tompkins Photography

