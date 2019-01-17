PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Curling clubs hosts Men’s Bonspiel

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club hosted their first bonspiel of the 2018/19 season on Jan. 11-13.
The second annual Men’s Bonspiel event was a huge success and competitive curling.
A total of 17 teams participated in the bonspiel and three teams came out as winners.
A Final Winners
Fred Armstrong – Skip
Keith Glover – 3rd
Wilf Edgar – 2nd
Bryce Schille – lead
B Final Winners
Wade Thurber
Lyle Treiber
Al Kennedy
Bill Robinson
C Final Winners
Gary Moore
J.R. Falzetta
Matt Maron
Cory Buerger
The Sylvan Lake Curling Club is hosting a Ladies Bonspiel Jan. 18-20 at the NexSource Centre.
