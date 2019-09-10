PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Lions claw to victory over Titans

Sylvan Lake Lions’ Joshua Lewis carries the ball into a sea of Drumheller Titans during the Saturday afternoon matchup on Sept. 7. The Lions clawed to a 28-14 win over the Titans. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Darien Currie keeps a Titan at arm’s length in Sylvan Lake on Sept. 7. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Jesse Sooley hangs on to the football while trying to break free of a Titan tackle during Sylvan Lake’s match up with Drumheller on Saturday. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No. 15 Marek Filipek launches the ball up field to a fellow Lion on Sept. 7. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

By Kaylyn Whibbs

The afternoon match up between Sylvan Lake and Drumheller was on Sept. 7

