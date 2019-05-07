PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Sylvan Lake Buccaneers Midget B 1 added another tally to the loss column.

The Buccaneers fell 11-5 to the to the Olds Stingers on May 5.

The loss puts them at a 1-3-1 record so far in the Central Alberta Lacrosse League season.

The Buccaneers maintained a close game during the first period against the Stingers trailing 2-1 at the end of the frame.

The Buccs’ goal was scored unassisted by Drayton Sinclair.

The middle frame saw three more Stingers goals, while the Buccaneers only managed to answer with one.

Drayton Sinclair, from Dodge Belanger, scored his second of the game to make it a 5-2 game at after two periods.

The midget Buccs continued to fight in the final period scoring three goals.

Bryer Silljer, from Michael Bell, opened the Buccaneers’ last chance scoring drive with 9:55 remaining in the game.

Dryden Rudkin, with help from Hayes Chamberlain, followed shortly after with 5:00 left of play.

Drayton Sinclair’s hat trick goal, assisted by Bryer Silljer, closed out the game 1:27 before the final buzzer.

The efforts were not enough to crack the Stingers and the Buccs fell 11-5.

During the game the Buccaneers played a clean game and kept their penalty minutes to a minimum compared to the Stingers.

The midget Buccs spend a total of 10 minutes in the box compared to Old’s 22 minutes.

The Buccaneers are taking a break from regular season play until May 25 when they hit the road to face the Lacoka Locos.

The Buccs will return to home court this weekend, May 10-12, for the War on the Shore tournament at the NexSource Centre.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter