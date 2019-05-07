PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Sylvan Lake Buccaneers Midget B 1 added another tally to the loss column.

The Buccaneers fell 11-5 to the to the Olds Stingers on May 5.

The loss puts them at a 1-3-1 record so far in the Central Alberta Lacrosse League season.

The Buccaneers maintained a close game during the first period against the Stingers trailing 2-1 at the end of the frame.

The Buccs’ goal was scored unassisted by Drayton Sinclair.

The middle frame saw three more Stingers goals, while the Buccaneers only managed to answer with one.

Drayton Sinclair, from Dodge Belanger, scored his second of the game to make it a 5-2 game at after two periods.

The midget Buccs continued to fight in the final period scoring three goals.

Bryer Silljer, from Michael Bell, opened the Buccaneers’ last chance scoring drive with 9:55 remaining in the game.

Dryden Rudkin, with help from Hayes Chamberlain, followed shortly after with 5:00 left of play.

Drayton Sinclair’s hat trick goal, assisted by Bryer Silljer, closed out the game 1:27 before the final buzzer.

The efforts were not enough to crack the Stingers and the Buccs fell 11-5.

During the game the Buccaneers played a clean game and kept their penalty minutes to a minimum compared to the Stingers.

The midget Buccs spend a total of 10 minutes in the box compared to Old’s 22 minutes.

The Buccaneers are taking a break from regular season play until May 25 when they hit the road to face the Lacoka Locos.

The Buccs will return to home court this weekend, May 10-12, for the War on the Shore tournament at the NexSource Centre.

Bryer Silljer runs the ball down court during the midget Sylvan Lake Buccaneer’s game against the Olds Stingers May 5. Silljer is credited for one goal and an assist during the Bucc’s 11-5 loss Sunday. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Drayton Sinclair charges toward the net during the first period against the Stingers. Sinclair scored three of the Buccaneers’ goals on Sunday, finding the back of the net once each period. The loss comes as the Buccs’ third this season. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Cameron Wuth works to keep the ball away from a pair of Stingers who are hot on his heels. The Buccaneers are on a regular season break until May 25, but will play in a home tournament May 10-12. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Dodge Belanger winds up to take a shot on net during the games’ first period May 5. Belanger was credited for one assist against the Stingers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Dryden Rudkin charges toward the Stingers net to take a shot during the first period. Rudkin scored a goal for the Buccs during the games’ third period. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

