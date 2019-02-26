PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Peewee B Lakers take series over Eckville

The Sylvan Lake Peewee B Lakers met the Eckville Peewee Eagles in playoff action three times Feb. 22-24.

The Lakers washed over the Eagles 5-3 in the first game of the series in the NexSource Centre on Feb. 22 before hitting the road for the next game in Eckville.

Game two on the morning of Feb. 23 went to the Eagles after they outscored the Peewee B Lakers 4-3.

With the series tied entering the third game of the weekend the Lakers and the Eagles met back in the NexSource Centre.

The Peewee B Lakers fought a hard game and came out 5-2 over the Peewee Eagles on Feb. 24.

The Lakers’ will face Bentley in their next playoff series starting March 1.

Their next home game will be March 2 at 4:15 p.m. in the NexSource Centre.

Cole Baylis tries to steal the puck away from a member of the Peewee Eagles on Feb. 23 in the Eckville Arena. The Peewee B Lakers ended up losing the game 4-3. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No. 11 Tyler McCulloch keeps the puck away from the Lakers’ net in the second period of the Feb. 23 game. The Lakers won the other two games in the series against the Eckville Eagles on Feb. 22 and Feb. 24. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

