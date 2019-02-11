PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake seniors bonspiel a success

The Sylvan Lake Curling hosted its Seniors Daytime Bonsipel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8.
There was a total of 18 teams playing over the course of five days with one game a day.
“It was fantastic,” said Fred Schmaltz, chairman representative for the senior’s club. “[We had] great participation, lots of fellowship [and] just a good time.”
Teams were entered from Innisfail, Red Deer, Rimbey and Bentley, as well as locally from Sylvan Lake and could be made up of four men, four women or a combination.
“Gender didn’t really matter and of course being seniors it’s 55 plus,” said Schmaltz, adding there was curlers as old as 82 in the event.
Cash prizes were awarded after the final games on the afternoon of Feb. 8.
Anyone interested in joining the senior curling club can reach out to the club for more information.
“Even if they’ve never curled before, we’d love to give them an opportunity and we’d teach them,” said Schmaltz. “Many of us use a stick now instead of sliding down below and so anybody can use a stick or they can slide.”
The curling season runs from October to the end of March.
Pool A Winners:
Glen Hilman
Ted Fitzgerald
Ally Dowson
Jim Dowson
Pool B Winners:
Brent Ledieu
Anna Ledieu
Marilyn Ouderkirk
Glen Ouderkirk
Pool C Winners:
Gary Sparrow
Jim Morris
Ashley Tuzo
Monna Sparrow
