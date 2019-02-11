Eighteen teams participated in the Seniors Daytime Bonspiel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8 at the NexSource Centre. Teams were from Innisfail, Red Deer, Rimbey and Sylvan Lake. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake seniors bonspiel a success

A total of 18 teams participated in the Seniors Daytime Bonspiel Feb. 4 to Feb. 8

The Sylvan Lake Curling hosted its Seniors Daytime Bonsipel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8.

There was a total of 18 teams playing over the course of five days with one game a day.

“It was fantastic,” said Fred Schmaltz, chairman representative for the senior’s club. “[We had] great participation, lots of fellowship [and] just a good time.”

Teams were entered from Innisfail, Red Deer, Rimbey and Bentley, as well as locally from Sylvan Lake and could be made up of four men, four women or a combination.

“Gender didn’t really matter and of course being seniors it’s 55 plus,” said Schmaltz, adding there was curlers as old as 82 in the event.

Cash prizes were awarded after the final games on the afternoon of Feb. 8.

Anyone interested in joining the senior curling club can reach out to the club for more information.

“Even if they’ve never curled before, we’d love to give them an opportunity and we’d teach them,” said Schmaltz. “Many of us use a stick now instead of sliding down below and so anybody can use a stick or they can slide.”

The curling season runs from October to the end of March.

Pool A Winners:

Glen Hilman

Ted Fitzgerald

Ally Dowson

Jim Dowson

Pool B Winners:

Brent Ledieu

Anna Ledieu

Marilyn Ouderkirk

Glen Ouderkirk

Pool C Winners:

Gary Sparrow

Jim Morris

Ashley Tuzo

Monna Sparrow

The Seniors Daytime Bonspiel produced three sets of winners on Feb. 8. (From left to right) Seniors Chairman Fred Schmaltz, Pool A skip Glen Hilman, Pool B winners Marilyn Ouderkirk and Glen Ouderkirk, and Pool C winners Gary Sparrow, Jim Morris, Ashley Tuzo and Monna Sparrow. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

(left to right) Glayde Ganderton, Judy Warwick, Jane Sommer and Klaas van Veller placed second in Pool A during the Seniors Daytime Bonspiel held Feb. 4-8. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Two curlers wait for the skip’s cue to sweep the rock on Feb. 4. The bonspiel was played over five days at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

