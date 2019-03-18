PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

By Megan Roth
The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.
The cultural event featured a colour party for the “festival of love” Holi.
There are 168 residential properties available in Sylvan’s current “buyer’s market”
Mother Teresa’s senior basketball teams played H.J.Cody’s junior teams in exhibition games on March 13
The winner will be revealed March 29th
Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines
Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm
Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded
Extension is part of efforts to curb Russian aggression and to fight against Islamic militants
The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash
Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government
Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’
Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns
Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000
The first Canadian goal-scorer for Bayern
Both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were sent to Paris for analysis
The Junos air live on Sunday
A number of domestic flights were cancelled
Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island
