PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake skaters use all the colours of the rainbow at showcase

By Megan Roth

The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.

Alexa Hubl takes a spin around the rink during her solo piece at the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club’s annual showcase, March 17.
Ashlyn Stannard was one of nine soloists from the March 17 showcase. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
A young leprechaun waves at faces her recognizes during the group performance “Have you seen a Leprechaun?”. Each of the performance was based around a colour, and for the blue CANSkate group it was green, in honour of St. Patrick’s Day.
Figure skater Brooklyn Carefoot strike a pose toward the end of her solo, March 17.
Mackenzie Reimer leaps through the air during her solo at the colours-themed figure skating showcase.
The STARSkate group performs to the Prince classic, “Purple Rain”. The group consisted of Gabe Beckett, Kamryn Burton, Brookyln Carefoot, Grace Elgert, Jordan Gaffney, Karlee MacMillan, Leah MacMillan, Rylee Mcculough, Mackenzie Reimer, Alexa St. Onge and Maggie Traverse.
Grace Elgert spins quickly during her solo number at the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club’s showcase.
A young CANSkate skater waves at the crowd before the group’s number - titled “Black or White”. The yellow and green CANSkate group consisted of 11 young skaters learning the skill.

