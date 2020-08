Landyn Sigfusson (left) and Hunter Thudium go head-to-head in the Yetti’s COVID Cup on Aug. 22. The intra-squad mini-tournament was held at the NexSource Centre and was followed by a wrap up BBQ. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Ryan Strome (right) fires a shot past Tristan Tubbs looking to score for his team during game six of the tournament on Saturday afternoon. The tournament and weekday programs were run in result to the regular season being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Riley Woytas winds up to take a shot on Saturday afternoon. The COVID Cup tournament was a hit among the players and the inter-club tournament is something they hope to see in future seasons. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Yettis faced off in an inter-club tournament over the weekend.

The COVID Cup saw the teams take to the floor in the NexSource Centre on Aug. 22 for friendly competition after the regular lacrosse season was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

A BBQ after the championship game wrapped up the tournament and the weekday program the team had been holding.

The players are hoping to see an inter-club tournament happen again in future seasons.