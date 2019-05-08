PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Yettis stay dominate at home

The Sylvan Lake Yettis buried the Strathmore Venom on Sunday afternoon.

The May 5 matchup saw the Yettis come out with a dominate 29-2 win over the Venom at the NexSource Centre.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Yettis warned to not get a big head after massive first win

The Yettis found the back of the net 10 times in the first period, while Strathmore responded with a single goal.

The middle frame had one more Venom goal, but was out numbered by the Yettis’ seven goals.

During the third period the Yettis scored 12 more goals against the Venom as a final icing on the cake.

The Yettis hit the road to continue the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League regular season to face the Sun Devils and West Kootenay.

The Yettis will return back to home court to play the Renegades in a Wednesday night game. Start time is 8 p.m. in NexSource Centre Arena 2.

Braydon McLaughlin takes a shot on net during the Sylvan Lake Yettis’ match up against the Strathmore Venom on May 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Sam Stacey makes a defensive block on a member of the Venom during the game’s second period at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Ethan Hanson stretches to catch a high shot during the Yettis’ game against the Venom on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Kien Bowen charges toward the Venom goalie looking to put another in the back of the net for the Yettis contributing to the dominate 29-2 victory over Strathmore. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Adam Sylvester protects the ball from a rival Venom behind the net on May 5. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

