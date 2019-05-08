PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Yettis stay dominate at home

The Sylvan Lake Yettis buried the Strathmore Venom on Sunday afternoon.

The May 5 matchup saw the Yettis come out with a dominate 29-2 win over the Venom at the NexSource Centre.

The Yettis found the back of the net 10 times in the first period, while Strathmore responded with a single goal.

The middle frame had one more Venom goal, but was out numbered by the Yettis’ seven goals.

During the third period the Yettis scored 12 more goals against the Venom as a final icing on the cake.

The Yettis hit the road to continue the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League regular season to face the Sun Devils and West Kootenay.

The Yettis will return back to home court to play the Renegades in a Wednesday night game. Start time is 8 p.m. in NexSource Centre Arena 2.

