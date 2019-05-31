PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

A golfer carefully putts on the green during the second annual Jumpstart Gold Tournament at Lakewood Golf Course.

A team of golfers prepare for the first couple swings on the first hole at Lakewood Golf Course. The Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubled in size for its second year with 66 golfers signed up. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Golfers from the area came to Lakewood Golf Course May 31 for the second annual Jumpstart Golf Tournament despite the smoky skies and poor air quality. Those who signed up were able to play a full 18 holes for the tournament.