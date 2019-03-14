PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Mother Teresa, H.J. Cody meet on the court

Ecole Mother Teresa School’s senior basketball teams met H.J. Cody School’s junior teams for a set of exhibition games March 13.

The H.J. Cody Lakers won both games against the Mother Teresa Crusaders.

The Lakers were victorious 83-32 over the senior boys Crusaders, while senior girls Crusaders played a tighter game falling 34-25 to the Lakers.

The senior boys Crusaders went undefeated during their regular season and are currently getting ready for the next round of play.

The senior boys’ trainer, Amy Cunningham, sparked the idea to set up an exhibition game against a tough team to help prepare them for the playoffs and give them an experience they are not used to.

Raymond Giroux, coach of the senior boys Crusaders, says they chose to play the Lakers because they’re a good hometown team.

“Playing different teams, the only thing it’s going to do is it’s going to help young athletes play better,” said Giroux, adding the loss humbled them.

“This was the first time this year that they felt what it’s like to lose and it doesn’t show well on them,” Giroux said of his Crusaders. “They’re not use to something like that, usually they come out swinging, they come out like a solid team, but not today so much.”

The Lakers are a tall team and were a strong force on the court.

Giroux said the game will be a good learning experience for the Crusaders as they realize they are going to face stronger, faster and more seasoned teams as they move forward in their season.

Mother Teresa Crusader Maddie Johanesson squares up to the basket in preparation to take a shot during their exhibition game against the H.J. Cody junior girls Lakers. The teams met at Ecole Mother Teresa School on March 13. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Laker’s Sarah McClelland looks for a teammate after making a rebound. The senior girls Lakers ended up winning 34-25 over the Crusaders. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Crusader’s Ethan Murphy puts on a defensive stance as he guards his team’s basket from a Laker. The boys’ game was played at the same time as the girls’ on March 13. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Laker Parker Allred leaps to make a basket during the exhibition game against the Mother Teresa Crusaders. The H.J. Cody Lakers came out with an 83-32 win over the Crusaders. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

