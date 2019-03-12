PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The West Central Peewee Tigers were crowned the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) North Division champions March 10.

The Tigers hosted the playoff tournament on home ice between the NexSource Centre and Eckville Arena where nine teams fought for the title.

The peewee Tigers kicked off their title run on March 7 against the Airdrie Lightning White and came out with a 7-2 victory.

Day two of round robin play, March 8, began with an early morning win for the Tigers over the Airdrie Lightning Red.

Later in the afternoon the Tigers met the Red Deer Motors for a 2 p.m. puck drop which resulted in a 6-2 victory for West Central.

The Tigers finished off round robin play on March 9 with a 11-3 win over the Okotoks Oilers Black.

Bright and early on March 10 the Tigers met Red Deer Parkland in the NexSource Centre for a semi-final match up.

With a 7-1 win the Tigers locked themselves into the final game later that afternoon.

The Tigers beat the Olds Grizzlys 7-0 for the division title.

The West Central Peewee Tigers enter into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds for the league title beginning March. 14.

Game One of the series is at the NexSource Centre at 6:30 p.m. on March 14, then the Tigers will hit the road for Game Two on March 16.

March 17 will have the Tigers back on home ice with a 2:45 p.m. puck drop.

