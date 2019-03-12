PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The West Central Peewee Tigers were crowned the South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL) North Division champions March 10.

The Tigers hosted the playoff tournament on home ice between the NexSource Centre and Eckville Arena where nine teams fought for the title.

The peewee Tigers kicked off their title run on March 7 against the Airdrie Lightning White and came out with a 7-2 victory.

Day two of round robin play, March 8, began with an early morning win for the Tigers over the Airdrie Lightning Red.

Later in the afternoon the Tigers met the Red Deer Motors for a 2 p.m. puck drop which resulted in a 6-2 victory for West Central.

The Tigers finished off round robin play on March 9 with a 11-3 win over the Okotoks Oilers Black.

Bright and early on March 10 the Tigers met Red Deer Parkland in the NexSource Centre for a semi-final match up.

With a 7-1 win the Tigers locked themselves into the final game later that afternoon.

The Tigers beat the Olds Grizzlys 7-0 for the division title.

The West Central Peewee Tigers enter into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds for the league title beginning March. 14.

Game One of the series is at the NexSource Centre at 6:30 p.m. on March 14, then the Tigers will hit the road for Game Two on March 16.

March 17 will have the Tigers back on home ice with a 2:45 p.m. puck drop.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The West Central Peewee Tigers clinch the North Division title on March 10 with a 7-0 win over the Olds Grizzlys. The Tigers are now heading into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds. Photo Courtesy Of The West Central Tigers’ Facebook Page.
Jace Murray winds up for a shot during the Tigers’ semi-final game against Red Deer Parkland at the NexSource Centre. The Tigers’ moved onto the final game with a 7-1 victory. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No. 12 Keston Beagle takes a shot on net during the Sunday morning semi-final game. The tournament was to determine who took home the SCAHL North Division title. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No. 15 Leim Smith takes the puck down ice during the final period of the game against Red Deer Parkland. The West Central Tigers’ division title moves them into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Karson Ledieu makes his way towards the Red Deer Parkland goal in the March 10 semi-final. Ledieu is credited for one of the Tigers’ seven goals in the 9 a.m. game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Cooper Moore battles with a member of Red Deer Parkland to take control of the puck in the third period of the semi-final game at the NexSource Centre. The Tiger’s went undefeated throughout the tournament to capture the division title. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Senior boys Lakers heading to 3A provincials
Next story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

The Lakers lost 4-3 at the NexSource Centre on March 9

PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The Tigers move into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds starting March 14

Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre helps children from all over, including Sylvan Lake

Mark Jones spoke to Council Monday about what they do at the centre and how they help

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewing hosts Women’s Day event

The event raised money for Dress for Success Central Alberta on March 8

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to identify person of interest

Eight cell phones stolen from a retail store in south Red Deer in August 2018

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Most Read