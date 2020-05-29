PODCAST: The Expert tackles the return of sports

Cam Moon, Joe Whitbread, Byron Hackett and Todd Vaughan discuss how sports can come back

Hello and welcome to another Episode of The Expert.

This week represents a linchpin moment for our production, with this being the first spinoff production of the Expert

Our newest podcast, going forward, will feature reoccurring guest Red Deer Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett as my co-host for a show we are dubbing The Rebound.

After today, the Expert will continue to cover local issues while the Rebound will welcome sports guests and discussing the latest in sports locally, provincially, nationally and beyond,

For the first episode of The Rebound, we welcome Red Deer Rebels Play By Play Host Cam Moon and Rebels in-game host and owner of Jo(e) Social Media, Joe Whitbread, to discuss the impending return of professional sports.

We hope you enjoy the first episode of the Rebound.

-Todd Vaughan