Todd Colin Vaughan/Host of The Expert

PODCAST: The Expert tackles the return of sports

Cam Moon, Joe Whitbread, Byron Hackett and Todd Vaughan discuss how sports can come back

Hello and welcome to another Episode of The Expert.

This week represents a linchpin moment for our production, with this being the first spinoff production of the Expert

Our newest podcast, going forward, will feature reoccurring guest Red Deer Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett as my co-host for a show we are dubbing The Rebound.

After today, the Expert will continue to cover local issues while the Rebound will welcome sports guests and discussing the latest in sports locally, provincially, nationally and beyond,

For the first episode of The Rebound, we welcome Red Deer Rebels Play By Play Host Cam Moon and Rebels in-game host and owner of Jo(e) Social Media, Joe Whitbread, to discuss the impending return of professional sports.

We hope you enjoy the first episode of the Rebound.

Please like, rate, subscribe and leave a review on whatever podcast platform you enjoy.

-Todd Vaughan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Ambrosie asks The Spring League CEO for partnership proposal

Just Posted

Fast-food restaurants serving up free non-medical masks

Free protection will come in packages of four

Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics show cancelled

The annual Show and Shine was scheduled for July 11

Eckville salon adjusting to new normal after COVID-19 closure

Upper Cuts Salon has enforced new protocols and appointment schedules since re-opening

Alberta confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases

Of the total 6,955 confirmed cases, 652 are active

No increase in property taxes for Sylvan Lake residents

Town Council passes the 2020 Tax Bylaw at Monday’s council meeting

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

PODCAST: The Expert tackles the return of sports

Cam Moon, Joe Whitbread, Byron Hackett and Todd Vaughan discuss how sports can come back

New Zealand near eradication, but virus has grim global hold

Economic damage mounting

Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning to Trump tweet

Twitter flags another Trump tweet

Statistics Canada says first-quarter GDP worst showing since 2009

Steepest drop in household spending

Alberta introduces bill to change rules on charter schools, home-schooling

Reducing red tape for new charter schools

More hospitals part of plasma transfusion trial to treat COVID-19 with antibodies

More hospitals part of plasma transfusion trial to treat COVID-19 with antibodies

Brazilians say ‘I do’ at drive-thru weddings to avoid virus

Brazilians say ‘I do’ at drive-thru weddings to avoid virus

Most Read