Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman finishes 26th in Women’s 1,000 metres final at Olympics

Central Alberta speedskater Maddison Pearman finished 26th in the women’s 1,000-metre race at the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning.

The Ponoka native finished with a time of 1:17.66, which was 4.47 seconds behind Japan’s Miho Takagi, who took home gold with an Olympic record time of 1:13.19.

Netherlands’ Jutta Leerdam won silver with a time of 1:13.83 and the United States’ Brittany Bowe won bronze with a time of 1:14.61.

Fellow Canadian Alexa Scott finished 12th with a time of 1:15.79.

This was Pearman’s third event at this year’s winter Olympics. She has previously competed in the women’s 1,500-metre race on Feb. 7 and the 500-metre race this past Sunday.

Pearman will compete one more time in Beijing. She is set to compete in the speedskating mass start Saturday morning.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter