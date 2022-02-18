Maddison Pearman skates in the 1500m during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman finishes 26th in Women’s 1,000 metres final at Olympics

Central Alberta speedskater Maddison Pearman finished 26th in the women’s 1,000-metre race at the Beijing Olympics Thursday morning.

The Ponoka native finished with a time of 1:17.66, which was 4.47 seconds behind Japan’s Miho Takagi, who took home gold with an Olympic record time of 1:13.19.

Netherlands’ Jutta Leerdam won silver with a time of 1:13.83 and the United States’ Brittany Bowe won bronze with a time of 1:14.61.

Fellow Canadian Alexa Scott finished 12th with a time of 1:15.79.

This was Pearman’s third event at this year’s winter Olympics. She has previously competed in the women’s 1,500-metre race on Feb. 7 and the 500-metre race this past Sunday.

Pearman will compete one more time in Beijing. She is set to compete in the speedskating mass start Saturday morning.


