Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman named to provisional team for the Long Track World Cups

Maddison Pearman, of Ponoka, skates in the 1000m Div B race during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Calgary at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, on Feb. 7, 2020. (speedskating.ca)

Olympic speedskater Maddison Pearman from Ponoka, Alta., has been selected for the provisional team for the Long Track World Cups in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

The two back-to-back World Cups, the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Speed Skating 5 and 6, will be held Feb. 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

Canada’s team for these events include athletes that were pre-qualified based on international results from the fall. Others earned their spots at the Long Track Canada Cup 2 Skate Off in Quebec City from Jan. 5 to 8.

The Canadian team has had a successful start to their international season, with 23 medals across four events.

The teams are not considered final until the appeal period has passed.