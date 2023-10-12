Maddison Pearman skates in the 1500m during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

Maddison Pearman skates in the 1500m during the ISU speed skating World Cup at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB on December 12, 2021. (Photo by Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

Ponoka’s Maddison Pearman wins silver at long-track speedskating Canadian championships

Ivanie Blondin, Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann and Ted-Jan Bloemen, all Olympians, won gold on Friday at the Canadian long-track speedskating championships.

Blondin, from Ottawa, won the women’s 1,000-metre event in one minute 15.62 seconds.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, took silver (1:16.43), while Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., raced a personal best time of 1:16.68 for bronze.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won the men’s 1,000 metre.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., continued his medal streak by claiming silver in 1:08.08, one day after winning gold in the 500m. Three-time Olympian, and two-sport athlete, Vincent de Haitre of Cumberland, Ont., finished third in 1:08.31.

Weidemann of Ottawa soared to victory in the women’s 5,000 metres, crossing the finish line at 6:56.28.

Valerie Maltais of Chicoutimi, Que., earned silver (6:58.77) and Blondin added to her medal collection, finishing in 7:04.65 to claim bronze.

Calgary’s Bloemen won the men’s 10,000-metre race with a time of 13:06.95.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., earned silver in 13:13.39 and Jordan Belchos of Markham, Ont., secured bronze in 13:19.10.

