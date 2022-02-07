Preparations underway for hockey tournament at Parkland Beach

With an aim to enhance winter joy and bring locals together, Rimbey’s Triangle Construction Inc. is inviting everyone for a day of “good old Canadian pond hockey” at the 1st Annual Parkland Beach Classic 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament Feb. 20.

“It’s about the local residents and the community getting together and enjoying some good old winter activities,” said Scott Rattray, co-owner of Triangle Construction Inc. “Even if people aren’t playing, they could come out and watch some good old Canadian pond hockey and support the players and participate in the 50/50, maybe have a hotdog or a hamburger. I think it’s a good community event for everyone,” he added.

The games consisting of two 20-minute periods each are scheduled to start 9 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. The tournament location is down by the old marina, east of Jorgys Hotspot and Parkland Village office. “There is going to be a warming tent, there’s a big barbecue, there’s outdoor fire pits, music, and a 50/50 draw, the proceeds of which are going to go to an organization called Friends of the Lakefront,” said Rattray.

Having received an overwhelming community response, Rattray made room for two additional teams with a new total of eight competitors for the tournament. Birch Bay Offsiders, Aspen Cove Oilers, Parkland Beavers, RV Heaven Selects, Ponoka Grizzled Saints, W5 Warriors, and RV Heaven Hooligans have signed up for the tournament with one spot available for uptake. For registration, questions and suggestions, contact Rattray at (587)590-5880. Further updates can be found on the 1st Annual Parkland Beach Classic 4 on 4 Hockey Tournament Facebook page.

The tournament will be postponed if temperatures drop below minus 22, shared Rattray.

“My company hosted a softball tournament out here at Parkland beach last summer and it went extremely well. So, I just thought if we could do that in the summer, then we should maybe try a hockey tournament out on the lake in winter,” said Rattray. “I am hoping that there is going to be a second annual of the hockey tournament out here and that it just gets bigger and better every year to the point maybe we can do two rinks out there and have more teams and just make it a regular community event and hopefully get teams from Sylvan Lake, Bentley, and Rimbey and other surrounding communities to join in. I’d like to see it progress and keep growing,” he added.

The event is made possible with support from local businesses including Central Sharpening, Jorgys Hotspot, Rimbey Napa, Big Hill Services and Arena Supplies, Summer Village of Parkland Beach and Sylvan Lake’s Sunbelt Rentals.

The second annual Parkland hokey tournament is planned for the third weekend of August this year.