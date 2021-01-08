File Photo

File Photo

Provincial curling championships in Sylvan Lake cancelled

Curling Alberta announced Friday the men and women’s championships have been cancelled

Curling Alberta has cancelled the provincial championships scheduled to take place at the end of the month in Sylvan Lake.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Curling Alberta says the cancellation of the week-long event is due to the “state of public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving provincial health authority directives.”

“The past 24 hours have kept us on our toes as we tried to find a responsible way to proceed safely with the provincial championships. However, after Premier Jason Kenney’s announcement on Thursday that the current restrictions will largely continue to apply, it became clear that it was no longer a realistic situation for our athletes, volunteers, officials, and ice technicians, on whom the event relies,” explained Jill Richard, Executive Director of Curling Alberta.

Both events scheduled Jan. 25-31 in Sylvan Lake, the Boston Pizza Cup Presented by Best Western and the Sentinel Storage Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts were cancelled, along with the Alberta Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship.

Richards says the decision to cancel was a difficult one, and understands it will be upsetting to the athletes, fans and partners.

“We’re extremely grateful to the volunteers and partners who stood arm-in-arm with us, working

so hard to find a way to make this happen. But in the end, we had to make the responsible and

realistic decision to let go of this ambition considering the recent updates,” she said.

Despite the cancellation of the provincial championships, Curling Alberta says it will still send representatives to the national championships.

National curling championships are currently scheduled to take place in February, with Calgary acting as the hub city.

Plans to name the representatives to the national championships will be present soon, according to the press release.

Remain events in the provincial curling season remain unchanged at the time of publication.

“We stay hopeful for a safe return to our sport soon, and we truly appreciate the hard work being done by Alberta Health during the pandemic to keep people safe.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Just Posted

File Photo
Provincial curling championships in Sylvan Lake cancelled

Curling Alberta announced Friday the men and women’s championships have been cancelled

Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Central zone has 1,460 active cases

Brad and Andrea Bromley. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys staff go above and beyond the call of duty to help customer

An elderly customer fell in the store and staff quickly worked to do everything they could to help

In-class learning will resume at Alberta schools this upcoming Monday, Premier Jason Kenney confirmed on Thursday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
In-person learning at schools resumes Monday: Alberta premier

Schools play a critical role in supporting student learning: Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange

Photo from Metro Creative
Sylvan Lake Quits looking for study participants

Sylvan Lake Quits is a project aimed at smokers who want to quit the habit

President Donald Trump addresses the nation in a video from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Screenshot)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week a

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Bags of PPE waste seen recently at Ponoka’s Waste Transfer Station. (Image submitted)
Outbreak results in increased PPE waste at Ponoka dump

AHS says such materials are considered safe for the landfill

Stettler’s Renegade Station members are thrilled with the news of several nominations in this year’s Country Music Albert Awards. photo submitted
Stettler’s own Renegade Station lands several Country Music Alberta nominations

Categories included ‘Group of the Year’, ‘Horizon Single of the Year’, ‘Interactive Artist of the Year’ and ‘Fan’s Choice Award’

City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey says he apologizes for a ‘lapse in good judgement’ after decided to travel to Africa this past November. (File photo by Black Press News Services)
Lacombe mayor apologizes for taking trip to Africa in November

Purpose of the trip was not essential

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

Most Read