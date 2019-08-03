Team Canada players celebrates their 8-6 victory over Cuba at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Tuesday July 30, 2019. (Christopher Morris photo)

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

The Canadian men’s baseball team suffered its first loss at the Pan American Games on Friday, falling 8-5 to Puerto Rico in super round action.

Canada (3-1) carried a win into the super round. Teams carry records against other teams to advance out of preliminary play into the super round.

Canadian starter Ryan Kellogg of Whitby, Ont., didn’t get out of the fourth inning, surrendering three runs on five hits.

Puerto Rico starter Miguel Martinez gave up one run on five hits in six innings, helping his team improve to 4-0.

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada.

Puerto Rico broke the game open with a four-run eighth. Canada responded with its own four-run frame in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get any closer.

Canada faces Nicaragua on Saturday.

The medal games are Sunday.

Surfing

Lina Augaitis just missed the podium in the women’s SUP race. The Ottawa native finished fourth, just behind Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico. On the men’s side, Finn Spencer of Whistler, B.C., lost his Round 3 match to Colombia’s Giorgio Gomez.

Field hockey

The Canadian women’s team improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 win over Uruguay. Sara McManus of Tsawwassen, B.C., had two goals to lead Canada. Rachel Donohoe, Stephanie Norlander and Holly Stewart also scored, while goalie Kaitlyn Williams registered the shutout.

Racquetball

Canada’s Samuel Murray and Coby Iwaasa posted wins in men’s singles play. Iwaasa, from Lethbridge, Alta., downed American Charles Pratt 2-1, while Murray, from Baie-Comeau, Que., topped Luis Perez of the Dominican Republic by the same score. Winnipeg’s Jennifer Saunders lost 2-1 to Maricruz Ortiz of Costa Rica.

Tennis

Toronto’s Jada Bui was eliminated from women’s singles. Bui lost 6-4, 6-0 against Veronica Cepede-Royg of Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Equestrian

Canada is second after the dressage portion of eventing. Dana Cooke of Merritt, B.C., Colleen Loach of Dunham, Que., Jessica Phoenix of Cannington, Ont., and Karl Slezak of Tottenham, Ont., have 81.30 penalties. The United States leads at 76.40. Cross-country is Saturday with jumping on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Sherritt wears red and white for the first time in CFL’s Battle of Alberta

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man accused of father’s murder appears in Rimbey court

Freeman to be back in court Sept. 6

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

Watershed Stewardship in Your Future

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

UPDATED: Tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County has ended

The alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening

UPDATE: 20 dead in El Paso shopping centre shooting, Texas governor says

Gov. Greg Abbott called incident ‘one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas’

Calgary Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, 69, dead of cancer

Born and raised in Tanzania, Obhrai studied on three continents before settling in Calgary

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Evacuation of Alberta hamlet rescinded after CPR train derailment

Part of the highway east of Medicine Hat was ordered closed

Sherritt wears red and white for the first time in CFL’s Battle of Alberta

Sherritt’s name is synonymous with the Edmonton Eskimos

Alberta moves deadline on post secondary schools to implement Chicago Principles

Keyano College, based in Fort McMurray, has already approved the principles

Communication breakdown caused ‘unacceptable’ delay: Edmonton police

Two Good Samaritans will also be thanked for their patience and for assisting the woman

Crude curtailment program ‘no way to run a railroad,’ says Imperial Oil CEO

The company is considering cutting its rail movements this month and next

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Most Read