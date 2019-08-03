Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Team Canada players celebrates their 8-6 victory over Cuba at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Tuesday July 30, 2019. (Christopher Morris photo)

The Canadian men’s baseball team suffered its first loss at the Pan American Games on Friday, falling 8-5 to Puerto Rico in super round action.

Canada (3-1) carried a win into the super round. Teams carry records against other teams to advance out of preliminary play into the super round.

Canadian starter Ryan Kellogg of Whitby, Ont., didn’t get out of the fourth inning, surrendering three runs on five hits.

Puerto Rico starter Miguel Martinez gave up one run on five hits in six innings, helping his team improve to 4-0.

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada.

Puerto Rico broke the game open with a four-run eighth. Canada responded with its own four-run frame in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get any closer.

Canada faces Nicaragua on Saturday.

The medal games are Sunday.

Surfing

Lina Augaitis just missed the podium in the women’s SUP race. The Ottawa native finished fourth, just behind Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico. On the men’s side, Finn Spencer of Whistler, B.C., lost his Round 3 match to Colombia’s Giorgio Gomez.

Field hockey

The Canadian women’s team improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 win over Uruguay. Sara McManus of Tsawwassen, B.C., had two goals to lead Canada. Rachel Donohoe, Stephanie Norlander and Holly Stewart also scored, while goalie Kaitlyn Williams registered the shutout.

Racquetball

Canada’s Samuel Murray and Coby Iwaasa posted wins in men’s singles play. Iwaasa, from Lethbridge, Alta., downed American Charles Pratt 2-1, while Murray, from Baie-Comeau, Que., topped Luis Perez of the Dominican Republic by the same score. Winnipeg’s Jennifer Saunders lost 2-1 to Maricruz Ortiz of Costa Rica.

Tennis

Toronto’s Jada Bui was eliminated from women’s singles. Bui lost 6-4, 6-0 against Veronica Cepede-Royg of Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Equestrian

Canada is second after the dressage portion of eventing. Dana Cooke of Merritt, B.C., Colleen Loach of Dunham, Que., Jessica Phoenix of Cannington, Ont., and Karl Slezak of Tottenham, Ont., have 81.30 penalties. The United States leads at 76.40. Cross-country is Saturday with jumping on Sunday.

The Canadian Press