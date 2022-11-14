Quebec takes third straight mixed curling title with 10-3 win over Northern Ontario

Quebec captured its third straight Canadian mixed curling championship with a convincing 10-3 win over Northern Ontario on Saturday.

The team of skip Felix Asselin, lead Emily Riley, second Emile Asselin and third Laurie St-Georges had the final all but wrapped up after a four-point steal in the third end put Quebec up 9-0.

Asselin’s foursome entered Saturday’s playoffs with the best record out of the championship pool and put Quebec in contention for a third straight title with a 5-3 win over British Columbia’s Miles Craig in the semifinals earlier Saturday.

Northern Ontario, skipped by Trevor Bonot, advanced to the final with a 6-5 win over Jamie Koe’s Northwest Territories rink. Koe’s team had the second-best record heading into Saturday’s playoffs but fell short of a spot in the final.

In the final, Quebec started with the hammer and put up three points, then followed with steals of two and four.

Northern Ontario scored two in the fourth end and followed with a steal of one in the fifth, but Quebec scored in the sixth to make it 10-3, prompting Bonot to concede.

Northwest Territories downed British Columbia 10-4 in the bronze-medal game, putting the game out of reach with four points in the fifth end.