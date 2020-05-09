Raptors lead the way as Ontario eases restrictions on team training facilities

Raptors lead the way as Ontario eases restrictions on team training facilities

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will move a baby step closer to normalcy Monday with the reopening of their training centre for voluntary individual workouts.

The Ontario government paved the way Friday, easing restrictions on pro sports teams by allowing them to open their training facilities providing they follow their league’s ”established health and safety protocols” in response to COVID-19.

The Raptors said the OVO Athletic Centre will reopen Monday for individual on-court sessions, with strict guidelines in place.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz all-star centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It ordered teams to close their facilities eight days later.

The defending champion Raptors (46-18) have not played since a 101-92 win at Utah on March 9. Players and staff were tested in the aftermath of the game because of the positive Gobert test.

There is no word on resumption of play with NBA commissioner Adam Silver saying repeatedly that the league is not yet in a position to make any such decision.

Friday, however, was circled as the league’s earliest date to open team training facilities.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said the NBA had taken “a leading role” in regards its health and safety protocols.

She said she is working with Major League Baseball’s Blue Jays, the NHL’s Maple Leafs and Senators and the CFL’s Argonauts, Tiger-Cats and Redblacks as well as others “on what a safe return would look like for them.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL, CFLPA resume talks on potential contingency plans for 2020 season

Just Posted

UPDATED: Red Deer down to two active confirmed COVID-19 cases

59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Saturday

Raising flags along Hwy 11 near Red Deer to honour first responders, health care workers

Canadian, provincial, municipal and international flags being flown

UPDATE: Three active cases of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists three cases of the virus in the area

81 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

One new case in Red Deer County

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Looking forward to the future the club wants to keep figure skating alive and kids active

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Market at Red Deer to open May 16

Number of customers to be regulated

Canada backs U.S.-led effort for Taiwan at WHO over China’s objections

Taiwan is also squarely in the centre of the Trump administration’s dispute with China and the WHO

No easy fix for long-term care home problems highlighted by COVID-19

Deaths in long-term care facilities now account for more than 80 per cent of deaths

Saskatchewan Indigenous community ‘frustrated and angry’ as it battles outbreak

There are 136 cases in La Loche and 21 among members of the nearby Clearwater River Dene Nation

Prime minister promises more pandemic aid to come from Ottawa

Trudeau warned the reopening of the economy will happen ‘very, very gradually’

Alberta’s premier says changes coming to doctor pay post pandemic

Alberta’s premier says changes coming to doctor pay post pandemic

Calgary company charged with pandemic price gouging

Calgary company charged with pandemic price gouging

Outside police agency to review how officers handled run-in with costumed worker

Outside police agency to review how officers handled run-in with costumed worker

Most Read