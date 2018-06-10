Mel Andres of Donalda took two awards (Best GM and Peoples’ Choice/Loyd Smith Memorial) during Stettler’s Show ‘N’ Shine for his rare 1939 Chev Master Delux. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Rare car wins Peoples’ Choice award at Stettler car show

‘39 Chev owned by Donalda man

A rare 1939 Chev Master Delux owned by Mel Andres of Donalda took two awards (Best GM and Peoples’ Choice/Loyd Smith Memorial) during Stettler’s Show ‘N’ Shine and Cruise June 9 on main street. The event was put on by the Stettler Car Club.

More to come

 

Dave McCourt of Stettler with his Tin Lizzie, 1927 Ford Model T, which he affectionately calls “Liz.” (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Lorne Postma with his 1933 Ford Roadster during Stettler’s Show ‘N’ Shine and Cruise on main street June 9. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Vladimir Rancic and Jezebel Polegato check out this 1954 car during Stettler’s car show on main street June 9. The couple came from Italy and are residing in Edmonton. They happened to drive through Stettler Saturday and noticed the car show. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Lawrence Muhlbach of Stettler with his 1971 Plymouth Duster. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

