Photo Submitted

RBC Training Ground looks to seek out out Canadian Olympians

Canadian Olympic Officials coming to Red Deer Feb. 25th

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) is coming to Red Deer on Feb. 25th in search of “young athletes with raw talent”, according to a press release.

RBC Training ground is program that provides local athletes a chance to test their strength, speed, power and endurance in front of Olympic officials from 14 different sports.

The event will feature Canadian cyclist Kirsti Lay, a Medicine Hat native who competed at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Lay will be providing mentorship to participants throughout the day.

The idea is to bring undiscovered athletes into the Canadian Olympic talent pool.

The Red Deer event is one of 30 local combines happening across the country in 2018 and it is free of charge for the athletes to participate.

Athletes will be measured for anthropometric suitability (wingspan, body type etc.), as well as perform speed, power, strength and endurance bench mark tests.

The program is designed to fill the hole of talent identification in Canada’s amateur sport system and them to provide talent with high-performance resources.

The top Red Deer athletes (any deemed to have Olympic potential) will go on to the Alberta regional final in Calgary on April 21, 2018.

Top athletes not only receive training support, they also win Future Olympian financial support from RBC.

Any athlete ages 14 to 25 is encouraged to sign up for the event at rbctrainingground.ca.

The event will take place at St. Joseph’s High School from 9 a.m. until noon.

-Vaughan

Previous story
Eckville athletes looking for gold at Alberta Winter Games

Just Posted

RBC Training Ground looks to seek out out Canadian Olympians

Canadian Olympic Officials coming to Red Deer Feb. 25th

Ponoka man charged in stabbing at the Royal Hotel

Ponoka RCMP charged a 20-year-old man with assault with a weapon

RCMP investigate theft of numerous firearms and a snake

Thieves stole around 14 firearms in Red Deer’s Oriole Park neighbourhood

Eckville athletes looking for gold at Alberta Winter Games

Kyan Martin and Aiden Mann will be joined by Sophia and Savannah McAlpine on the Zone Four team

Photo: Winner of library basket ‘very surprised’

Abigail Petterson claimed the gift basket prize at the library for Read for 15

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

No money to promote Canadian anthem changes

Government won’t spend more to promote new gender-neutral O Canada lyrics

Most Read