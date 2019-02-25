RDC Kings hockey game fundraises for Sylvan Lake Community Partners

The Red Deer College Kings took the chance to play a regular league game in Sylvan Lake and fundraise for a local charity recently.

On Fri., Feb. 22, the Kings took to the ice at the NexSource Centre to play a game against the MacEwan University Griffins.

While the game was a regular league game for both teams, they chose to fundraise for Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners.

Donations, both monetary and physical items, were accepted in lieu of an admission fee. Fifty-fifty tickets were also sold at the event.

The Kings chose Community Partners after a team discussion, where they looked at helping as many Sylvan Lake residents as possible.

A ceremonial puck drop started the game off, with Coun. Megan Chernoff Hanson and Jen Baliant from Community Partners having the honours.

The game that followed was faced paced and had hockey fans cheering.

The RDC Kings came out on top with a 3-0 shutout.

READ MORE: RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Prior to the game a hockey skills camp occurred at the Nexsource Centre for young hockey players to tighten up their game.

Players from the Kings also spent the week before the game at a couple schools in Sylvan Lake to visit and interact with students, and play a game or two of floor hockey.

Megan Chernoff Hanson (centre left) and Jen Baliant (centre right) dropped the puck together during the ceremonial face-off at the Kings-Griffins game at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 22. Proceeds from the game were donated to Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners as the game’s Charity of Choice. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Ross Heidt takes a shot at net during the first period of the Feb. 22 game at the NexSource Centre. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Austin Hunter gets low and eagerly awaits the puck to drop during a face-off deep in MacEwan University territory.
Red Deer College mascot Rufus the Lion leads Kings fans in a dance break from the stands during the charity game on Feb. 22.
Jacob Wozney looks for an open man to pass to as players from the Griffins quickly close in on him.
Sylvan Lake’s Dylan Thudium checks a player from the Griffins into the boards. The Kings took a win during the Feb. 22 game, winning 3-0 over the MacEwan University Griffins.

