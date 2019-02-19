RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Members of the Red Deer College Kings hockey team spend time with students at Fox Run School on Feb. 14. Players also visited Ecole Steffie Woima School on Feb. 13 as a way to connect with the community and promote the Kings’ upcoming charity game in Sylvan Lake. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

The Red Deer College Kings hockey team is hosting a charity game at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 22.

Sylvan Lake Community Partners has been selected by RDC Kings Hockey as the Charity of Choice for the event.

“Through conversations with quite a few people around the community we decided that Community Partners would be a really good charity to support as they kind of help everybody,” said Cody Reynolds, associate coach for RDC Kings Hockey.

“They try to look at as many people as they can to help out as many people in Sylvan Lake [as possible],” added Reynolds, “so that was one thing that we really liked that it would kind of be spread across the community as opposed to maybe just one certain thing.”

Admission to the game is free, but monetary or item donations are being accepted.

Items Community Partners needs to replenish supplies include shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, size four to six diapers and Pull-Ups.

“Small or big, it doesn’t matter, it could be anything at all,” said Reynolds of the donations.

The Kings will face the MacEwan Griffins for a 1:15 p.m. puck drop in the NexSource Centre on Feb. 22.

“It’s a big game,” added Reynolds. “It’s a regular season game and it’s a league game, so everybody’s kind of fighting for those last points… We’re really looking forward to it.”

There will be a 3-on-3 game played during one intermission and a shootout competition during the other.

The Kings tried to involve as many people in the community as possible and a Sylvan Lake local will be singing the national anthem.

“There will be a few things going on at the rink too, so with Chinook’s Edge Schools being out that week we just wanted to turn it into a little family event and give the kids a place to come,” said Reynolds. “It’s kind of neat what we’re doing, a daytime game on a weekday, so we’re really excited about that.”

Last week, Feb. 13-14, members of the RDC Kings visited students at Ecole Steffie Woima School and Fox Run School.

Lynnden Pastachak, Arik Weersink and Ryley Smith were at Steffie Woima on Feb. 13, while Sylvan Lake’s Scott Ferguson, alongside Austin Hunter, Tyler Podgorenko and Donovan Lumb were at Fox Run on Feb. 14.

The players played floor hockey and took time to chat with the students during their visits.

Reynolds says they are always looking for ways to get the players connected with the community, and this is something the players and the students enjoy.

“Our players enjoy being able to kind of give back to where they’re playing, so the big thing is we wanted to get them in schools just kind of interacting with kids and to also help promote the game that’s coming to Sylvan on Friday,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds added making connections, showing support for and creating good relationships with the surrounding communities is important since Red Deer College encompasses so many of the surrounding communities.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter