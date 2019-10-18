Rebels drop third straight against Oil Kings

Rebels have given up 19 goals, scord 2 in three games

The Red Deer Rebels could do nothing but watch as the Edmonton Oil Kings jumped out to an 5-1 on a Friday night game in Red Deer. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

The Red Deer Rebels (4-5-0-0) came into their home games against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7-1-3-0) looking for some light at the end of the tunnel after a disastrous weekend that saw them drop a 5-0 game against the Portland Winterhawks and a 9-1 road loss against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Unfortunately for Red Deer a flurry of first period goals by the Oil Kings would bury any hope of the Rebels shaking off their slump.

Riley Sawchuk would start things off with sixth on the year; Jalen Luypen would score his second; and Josh Williams would score his fifth on an egregious giveaway by Brett Davis, putting Edmonton up 3-0 heading into the second.

“The first period hurt us. When you get yourself down three in the first, it makes it tough to come back against a team like that,” Coach Brent Sutter said. “It was basically three freebies.”

The bleeding would continue in the second for Red Deer, with the Oil Kings adding another two goals to their tally.

Vladimir Alistrov would join Williams with his fifth and Matthew Robertson would add his third.

The Rebels would finally manage to put a dent in the lead when Chase Leslie broke free for his first on the year, leading to a 5-1 lead heading into the third.

Sutter said the Rebels work away from games has yet to pay off.

“We thought we had a really, really good week in practice — probably the best we had all year. When you work on those things you have to implement them in the game,” Sutter said.

The Rebels would prevent the Oil Kings from adding to their lead in the third against backup Byron Fancy— but they would fail to be able to cut into it, leading to the final score of 5-1.

Anders would stop 18 saves for the loss and the Rebels would drop to 4-6-0-0. Sebastian Cossa would stop 21 shots for the win.

“We have to keep our chins up, chests out, we got to keep working on our game and we have to keep getting better as we go,” Sutter said

The Rebels play tomorrow night at home against the Regina Pats and again at home on Tuesday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Sutter believes that his team can turn it around with focus.

“”When we did it the right way. We were fine. We could play anybody,” Sutter said.



