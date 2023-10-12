Rebels Talon Brigley raising his game with hometown team

Red Deer Rebels Talon Brigley’s offensive game has come along nicely.

Typically, the 18-year-old from Sylvan Lake shines on the defensive side of the game but early in the 2022-23 season, Brigley has shown his development as a 200-foot player.

Through the first five games, he’s notched three points including two goals and an assist. Last season he reached a career-high 15 points with five goals and 10 assists.

Brigley is on pace for his best season yet in his third year in the Western Hockey League and attributed his early success to confidence.

“I’m feeling good. I have more confidence coming into this year and playing with some good guys. Ollie [Josephson] me and him have some chemistry and obviously [Carson] Birnie he flies around and does what he does,” Brigley said.

“With new coaching, it’s new systems but I think with Steve [Konowlchuk] too he did a really good job with me and he was always working with me telling me how to get better and how to be a pro.

“I think Wally [head coach Derrick Walser] is trying to send that same message and I think it’s gone pretty well so far. The past three years have been great. I’m just looking forward to this year and seeing what our team can do.”

With his uptick in offensive production, he’s also seen more powerplay time.

“It’s a big step in confidence seeing your name up there on the powerplay. Knowing they’ve got that trust in you to go out there and score a goal or get some offence in the game for us,” Brigley said.

“It’s nice to be out there and obviously it’s a big booster for me.”

Brigley’s tallies have been scored around the net including a tipped shot in front in a 3-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday.

This has been a skill he has worked at and takes great pride in.

“It’s a big part of my game that I’m trying to get better at is getting in the dirty areas, backing into the net a little bit more, and finding space in there,” he said.

“I’m a bit of a smaller guy so I try to stand my ground in there and bank something home.”

But it’s in the defensive zone and on the penalty kill where Brigley has excelled in the last three years.

“I’m always trying to work on that. Me and [assistant coach Mike Egener] get along really well with that and in the PK I take a big role so that’s something I take pride in and always try to get better at.”

In the offseason, Brigley worked with Rebels skills coach Erik Lodge alongside other WHLers such as Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nate Danielson and Medicine Hat Tigers captain Tyler McKenzie, both from Red Deer.

He worked on his strength but also on intangibles including getting quicker to the puck, being stronger in the crease, and tipping shots in front of the net.

“I just want to do what I can and contribute on both ends of the ice. I want to score big goals and be a good defensive player but on this team, we’ve got a lot of really good skill,” Brigley added.

“We can do something really special this year and we all know that in there.”

Brigley was drafted by the Rebels 122nd overall in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

He took after his dad Travis who played three seasons in the WHL for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and later in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.

The hometown kid grew up going to Rebels games at the Centrium and was a dream come true when he was drafted by the club.

Those feelings haven’t changed in the last four years.

“Growing up in Sylvan I came to a lot of games as a young guy. It was a dream of mine as a little kid I wanted to play in the Western League since my dad had played,” he said.

“I wanted to be a Red Deer Rebel so it was always really cool for me coming in as a 16-year-old playing.

“It’s still surreal coming in my third year playing and seeing all these little kids through the glass knowing that was me. It’s pretty cool.”

