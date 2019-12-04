Red Deer Rebels Chris Douglas celebrated his first period goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Dec. 4, 2019. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Rebels win second in row 5-2 over Moose Jaw

32 saves from Goalie Byron Fancy leads the way for Red Deer

Red Deer Rebels 5 – 2 Moose Jaw Warriors

The Rebels (8-15-0-3) were hoping to create a bit of a streak coming into their game against the Moose Jaw Warriors (9-13-1-0) after winning a hard-fought overtime game against the Calgary Hitmen.

The Rebels, who won their game down south on a goal by Red Deer native Josh Tarzwell, were also hoping to capitalize on some road-weariness after Moose Jaw were handed a 3-1 decision by the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday.

Red Deer would ride the confidence from their win in Calgary en route to a 5-2 win.

“It was a good team win for us. We didn’t come out strong in the first period, we regrouped and I was really happy with our second,” Defencemen Ethan Sakowich said.

The first period would start in the groove for Red Deer, with Chris Douglas scoring early — extending his points streak to four games.

It looked like Red Deer was going to escape with a 1-0 lead after one until Owen Hardy’s pass hit the back of Red Deer Goalie Byron Fancy’s pad and into the net, tying the game at one a piece with only six seconds left.

“The first period we weren’t moving our feet but we settled down in second. I thought the third period was perhaps the best third period we have had all year,” Rebels Coach Brent Sutter said.

Red Deer would take over in the second period, with both Ethan Sakowich and Arshdeep Bains beating Warrior Netminder Adam Evanoff.

“I haven’t been thinking about it to much. They have just been going in for me. I hope that lucks stays with me,” Sakowich said about his offensive success this year.

Moose Jaw would fail to have the answer, meaning Red Deer would take a 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

“Our d-men played really well. When we are good, we are moving pucks up the ice and joining rush. Our gap control tonight was really good. We didn’t give much space coming through the neutral zone,” Sutter said.

Moose Jaw would show a little life with a goal by Hardy late in the third, but not nearly as much as Red Deer.

Brett Davis would score his first goal since since Nov. 16 and Tarzwell would add an empty netter, leading to a 5-2 win for Red Deer.

Fancy stopped 32 shots to grab the victory and Red Deer now hits the road to take on the Warriors on Friday and the Regina Pats on Saturday.

Sutter said Fancy has played with confidence two games in a row.

“Byron (Fancy) was really good. He played well for us,” Sutter said.

Sakowich added Fancy is the reason they have been able to grab two wins.

“He was struggling a bit but it is great for us that he is confident again. We really need him down the stretch,” Sakowich said.

They will return to home ice on Dec. 13 to take on the Medicine Hat Tigers.


Rebel Chris Douglas tried to sneak this one over the shoulder of Adam Evanoff, but this would sneak just wide. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Arshdeep Bains sailed this one past Adam Evanoff in the Rebels, Warriors Dec. 4, 2019 game in Red Deer. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

