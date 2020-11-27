Red Deer Games Foundation adjusts grant program due to COVID-19 pandemic

The foundation postponed the spring 2020 grant program due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Red Deer Games Foundation has made changes to its grant program as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo supplied)

The Red Deer Games Foundation announced Wednesday that it will allow athletes to apply for development grants this year.

The foundation postponed the spring 2020 grant program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and although there has been limited athletic competition during the last year, they still plan to hand out grants to eligible athletes.

Typically, they ask athletes to map out future expenses before handing out grants, but this year, they will allow the grants to cover expenses already incurred in 2020. The organization said the change was due to the “unusual circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 11, 2020, and depending on the number of applications, a review of the applicant’s request may be deferred to 2021.

The program typically allows elite athletes to offset costs of training and equipment in the pursuit of top competition in their field.

Grants are presented to athletes in a variety of sports and awarded to individuals living in Red Deer and area, who have demonstrated a high level of ability and a strong commitment to sport.

For those interesting in applying, head to www.asdccentral.ca/rdgf.