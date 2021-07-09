Red Deer golfer finishes second at Alberta U19 Girls Championship

Eileen Park is just 12 years old

Red Deer’s Eileen Park, left, was narrowly defeated by Calgary’s Grace Bell, centre, at the 2021 Alberta U19 Girls Championship at the Carstairs Community Golf Club. (Photo courtesy Alberta Golf)

A Red Deer golfer fell just short of winning the Alberta U19 Girls Championship.

Eileen Park, 12, was defeated by Grace Bell, of Calgary, on the fourth playoff hole at the event, which was held at the Carstairs Community Golf Club this week.

At the start of the final round Thursday, Martina Yu, of Coquitlam, B.C., held a two-stroke lead over Jenna Bruggeman, of Edmonton, and Park. At one point on the back nine, Yu, Bruggeman, Park and Bell were all tied at four-over par.

Park birdied the 16th hole and Bell birdied the 17th hole, which brought the two head-to-head in a playoff. Bell was able to defeat Park after four playoff holes to become the 2021 Alberta U19 Girls Champion.

Meanwhile, Sylvan Lake’s Logan Graf also fell just short of winning the 2021 Alberta U19 Boys Championship.

Graf started the final round with a one-shot lead over Calgary’s Brett Jones. They were both tied on the back nine at nine-under par, but by the 16th hole, Graf had a three-shot lead.

Payton Maxell, of Mcgrath, finished with a birdie-eagle-birdie on his last three holes, which was good enough to earn him a one-shot victory over Graf.



