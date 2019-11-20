Red Deer Rebels beat up 7-1 by Raiders

Rebels look to rebound Saturday at home against Hurricanes

Prince Albert Raider Evan Herman tucked a goal past Ethan Anders to make it 3-0 late in the second period of their game on Nov. 20, 2019. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Red Deer Rebels 1 – 7 Prince Albert Raiders

The Red Deer Rebels (7-11-03) were looking to improve on a home record that only has saw two wins early into their 2019/20 season.

To do so, they would have to best a Prince Albert Raider (14-4-3-1) team with a stellar six wins on the road. Luckily for the Rebels, they were coming off a 4-3 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings at home and they had already solved the Raiders earlier this season when they bested their Saskatchewan foe on Nov.9 3-2.

Unfortunately for Red Deer, luck would not be on their side and Prince Albert would coast to a 7-1 win.

The first period saw both teams testing each other out, with neither team being able to sustain long offensive pushes. Prince Albert would provide the only offence of the period, albeit with only 14 second left when Kaiden Guhle bested Rebels netminder Ethan Anders for his first of the year.

Prince Albert would see both Justin Nachbaur and Tyson Laventure score to put their team up 3-0 in the second period and the third period would see the Raiders go on blow the game wise.

“After the first, we weren’t very good at all. We had too many guys become passengers after the first period. That is a tough thing,” Coach Brent Sutter said.

Spencer Moe, Jakob Brook, Aliaksei Protas and Evan Herman would all score to put the Prince Albert lead up to 7-0.

Rebel Jayden Grubbe would steal the shutout from Prince Albert netminder Boston Bilous late in the thid period, bringing the final score to 7-1.

“They had three goals on twelve shots tonight. That is not good enough,” Sutter said.

Ethan Anders picked up the loss, letting in seven goals on 30 shots and Bilous picked up the win stopping 25

“It was a night that after 20 minutes, there was a lot of breakdowns. The focus seemed to go the wrong way,” Sutter said.

The Rebels play Saturday against Lethbridge then head to road to take on Swift Current on Nov. 26.



