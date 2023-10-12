Red Deer Rebels look to build off weekend victory

The Red Deer Rebels are hitting the road this weekend.

They’ll look to build off a win last Saturday beginning in Regina on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Sunday in Edmonton at 4 p.m.

They’ll continue their road trip on Tuesday, Oct. 17 with a rematch against the Oil Kings followed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Oct. 20 before they return home to play the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Rebels are fresh off a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes at the Peavey Mart Centrium over the weekend.

It was arguably their most complete game of the season with forwards Ollie Josephson, Talon Brigley, and Frantisek Formanek finding the back of the net. They looked like they’d returned to top form against a formidable opponent.

They were also defensively sound holding their opponent to just one goal that came in the first period and preventing them from scoring on seven powerplay opportunities.

Goaltender Kyle Kelsey also had a night to remember making 33 saves on 34 shots and winning his first game in three starts.

Red Deer will look to continue that success against the Pats on Friday who are off a solid despite losing some important pieces in the offseason including Connor Bedard.

With a 4-3-1 record, the Pats have beaten the Brandon Wheat Kings, Saskatoon Blades, Medicine Hat Tigers, and most recently the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday.

Despite a 6-1 setback to the Saskatoon Blades all of the Pats’ losses have been one or two-goal games including an overtime defeat against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Edmonton Oil Kings also have had a strong start to the year with a 3-5-0-1 record including a 4-2 win over Red Deer in the season opener. Red Deer went on to beat the Oil Kings 4-3 the following night in Edmonton.

Rebels Carson Latimer leads the team with six points through five games followed by Ollie Josephson and Mats Lindgren who both have four.

Last week the Rebels also welcomed back Carson Birnie who had yet to play a game this season due to injury. He slotted into the lineup on Saturday for the first time.

Goaltender Rhett Stoesser also appeared in his first game with the Rebels since February when he went down with a knee injury that required surgery.

Stoesser appeared in Friday’s contest against the P.A. Raiders after replacing goalie Chase Wutzke in the second period. He made 11 saves on 13 shots in a 6-2 loss in the Centrium.

