Red Deer Rebels trade with Vancouver

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today the acquisition of 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith from the Vancouver Giants, along with a conditional selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. The Rebels will send to Vancouver the rights to 19-year old forward Brendan Budy and a conditional pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Sexsmith spent last season with the Delta Academy. In 15 games, he registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points. Additionally, he played in five games for the Giants over the past two seasons. He was a 1st round pick of the Swift Current Broncos in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. His rights were traded from the Broncos to the Giants January 7, 2018.

Joel Sexsmith

DOB: April 13, 2002

HT: 6’1”

WT: 185lbs

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels