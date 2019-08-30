Brent Sutter recently made a trade in advance of the 2019/2020 season (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

Red Deer Rebels trade with Vancouver

Rebels acquiew 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith and conditional pick

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today the acquisition of 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith from the Vancouver Giants, along with a conditional selection in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. The Rebels will send to Vancouver the rights to 19-year old forward Brendan Budy and a conditional pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

Sexsmith spent last season with the Delta Academy. In 15 games, he registered five goals and seven assists for 12 points. Additionally, he played in five games for the Giants over the past two seasons. He was a 1st round pick of the Swift Current Broncos in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. His rights were traded from the Broncos to the Giants January 7, 2018.

Joel Sexsmith

DOB: April 13, 2002

HT: 6’1”

WT: 185lbs

Hometown: Edmonton, AB

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels

Previous story
Stampeders activate star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off 6-game injured list

Just Posted

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

Diffuse Sources of Nutrients in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Male dominated sport attracts girls as well

Town of Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy amend agreement

The change in agreement will help Fogdog gain investors for the No Landfill Facility

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Red Deer Rebels Trade With Vancouver

Rebels acquiew 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith and conditional pick

Blackfalds RCMP investigate male with gunshot wounds

Male is in a serious but stable condition

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Alberta man argues medical professionals failed son who died of meningitis

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

Stampeders activate star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell off 6-game injured list

Backup Nick Arbuckle has gone 4-3 in the games Bo Levi Mitchell has missed

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

Most Read