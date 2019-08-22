The Red Deer Rebels start their preseason schedule in Edmonton on Sept. 3. Their first home preseason game will be on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

Red Deer Rebels Training Camp begins Aug. 24

Rebels home opener will be on Sept. 21 against the Edmonton Oil Kings

Brent Sutter, General Manager/Head Coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, announced today on-ice sessions for the 2019 Red Deer Rebels Training Camp will begin Saturday, August 24th. All ice times are at the Westerner Park Centrium and are open to the public.

The Black & White Game is Saturday, August 31st 11:00 a.m. at the Westerner Park Centrium, admission to the Black & White game is $2 at the door in support of the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.

Red Deer Rebels Pre-Season Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time

  • Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Edmonton 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 6 vs Lethbridge at the Westerner Park Centrium 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 7 at Lethbridge 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 13 vs Medicine Hat at the Westerner Park Centrium 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 15 at Calgary 4:00 p.m.

The Red Deer Advocate Home Opener is Saturday, September 21st when the Rebels host the Edmonton Oil Kings 7:00 p.m. at the Westerner Park Centrium.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Rebels

