Red Deer Riggers fall in Sunburst Baseball League final series opener

Cubs 5 Riggers 4 (Cubs lead best-of-five series 1-0)

The Red Deer Riggers had a tough start in the Sunburst Baseball League final.

Red Deer fell 5-4 in extra innings to the Edmonton Cubs Monday night in Sylvan Lake to open the series. Cubs pitcher Tony Olson tossed a complete game and also had the game-winning RBI in the top of the eighth.

The Riggers cashed in a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at four and force extra innings before the Cubs picked up the winning run in the eighth.

Josh Edwards, who started on the mound for the Riggers, cashed in a run in the first with an RBI double, and he also had an RBI single in the third.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series is in Sylvan Lake Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 8 p.m.

