Red Deer Riggers lose Game 2 to Cubs

The Red Deer Riggers are in a deep hole to start the Sunburst Baseball League final.
Red Deer lost the opening game of the series Monday to the Edmonton Cubs in extra innings, before falling 2-0 on the road in Edmonton Tuesday.
Brenden Wiun pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Cubs to help them earn the win in Game 2 of the best-of-five series.
Game 3 of the series is Wednesday night at Gulls Stadium in Sylvan Lake, with first pitch set for 8 p.m.
