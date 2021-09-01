Red Deer Riggers lose Game 2 to Cubs

The Red Deer Riggers are battling the Edmonton Cubs in the Sunburst Baseball League final. Advocate File Photo)

Cubs 2 Riggers 0 (Cubs lead best-of-five-series 2-0)

The Red Deer Riggers are in a deep hole to start the Sunburst Baseball League final.

Red Deer lost the opening game of the series Monday to the Edmonton Cubs in extra innings, before falling 2-0 on the road in Edmonton Tuesday.

Brenden Wiun pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Cubs to help them earn the win in Game 2 of the best-of-five series.

Game 3 of the series is Wednesday night at Gulls Stadium in Sylvan Lake, with first pitch set for 8 p.m.

