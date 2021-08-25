Red Deer’s Eileen Park wins U13 provincial golf title

The 12-year-old is having a remarkable season on the golf course

Red Deer’s Eileen Park won the U13 age group at the U17, U15 and U13 Championship on Tuesday at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Golf)

Red Deer’s Eileen Park has been crowned a provincial golf champion.

Park, 12, was one of six winners at the U17, U15 and U13 Championship on Tuesday at Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

She won the U13 age group title in convincing fashion, firing a one-under-par 71, winning by seven strokes over Saylar May.

“This is another gift for my mom for her birthday, I did better than last year so I’m happy with my score,” Park told Alberta Golf.

“I think this is my best golf season yet, I did a lot of good things this year and I hope to do more good things next year.”

Park was the runner-up earlier this summer at the U19 Provincial Championships and represented Alberta at the Canadian Junior Championships, where she was the youngest player in the field. She has also picked up seven wins on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour.

6 Provincial Champions crowned at U17, U15, U13 Championships at @albertasprings in Red Deer ⛳️ Read story here: https://t.co/eSSlTnqNKU WATCH: Winner interviews pic.twitter.com/BoMUBSKD04 — Alberta Golf (@Alberta_Golf) August 25, 2021

In the U13 Boys age group, Red Deer’s Bennett Love finished fourth with a two-round score of eleven-over-par. He finished 10 strokes behind winner Jalen Apedoe.

Tyler Kidd earned the U15 boys title, with Sylvan Lake’s Brady Durkin finishing in a tie for ninth. Aastha Savadatti won the U15 girls age group and Kalee Seto earned the U17 girls title.

Brett Jones fired four-under-par to win the U17 boys title, battling through a rain-soaked round Monday on the way to the one-stroke victory over Jaiden Koonar.

The opening round of the tournament was disrupted Monday because of heavy rain. The Girls U17, U15, U13 as well as the Boys U15 Championship were reduced to a one-day event, while the Boys U17 and U13 divisions were able to complete round one in the morning.

