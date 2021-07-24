Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith, Canada advance to women’s 4×100-metre relay final at Tokyo Olympics

Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith and Team Canada will compete for an Olympic medal Saturday night in the women’s 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

Smith, 21, alongside Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck, and Penny Oleksiak, finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 3:33.72 at the Olympics in Tokyo Saturday morning.

Australia was first in their heat with a time of 3:31.73 and Netherlands was second with 3:33.51. China also advanced to Sunday’s final by finishing fourth with a time of 3:33.72.

The women's 4×100-m freestyle relay advances to the final. #Swimming

Le relais 4×100 m libre féminin se qualifie pour la finale. #natation#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/doNSpQN5Eo — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) July 24, 2021

In Heat 1, Great Britain led the way with a time of 3:34.04, followed by the United States with 3:34.80, Denmark with 3:35.56 and Sweden with 3:35.93.

The top four teams from each heat are advancing to the final. The relay takes place Saturday night at 8:45 p.m. MST, which is 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Tokyo.

Canada won bronze in this relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Olympic Swimming coverage will be available on CBC.

While Smith had originally only qualified to participate in the 4×200 metre freestyle relay next Wednesday, she found out this week that she will also race in the 4x100m relay.



