Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports: Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals

Pettersson reportedly gets a 3-year deal, Hughes signs for six

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.

Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

—The Canadian Press

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Whitehead in the spotlight as B.C. Lions take on surging Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Just Posted

Alberta still has more than 20,000 active cases of COVID-19. (Black Press file image)
Red Deer adds three new COVID-19 deaths, active cases drop to 784

Red Deer hospital’s ICU is at 77 per cent capacity, with 17 COVID patients receiving intensive care. (File photo by Advocate staff)
ICU help coming for Red Deer hospital

Unveiling of the Indigenous mural named Let Them Play. (Reeti Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)
Town unveils ‘Let Them Play’ Indigenous mural as a token of reminder and reconciliation

A referendum question about the annual time change will be on Alberta’s municipal election ballot. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Two referendum questions, senate elections will also be on the Oct. 18 municipal election ballot