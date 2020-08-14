Rimbey anticipating action-packed racing at COVID Cup

The event at Central Alberta Raceways will see three days of racing on the dirt oval, Aug. 21-23

A big weekend of racing at Central Alberta Raceways is quickly approaching.

The COVID Cup will see IMCA modifieds, super stocks, hobby stocks and A-1 autobody legends will take to the dirt oval for three days of action-packed racing Aug. 21-23.

“It’s going to be the best event that Rimbey’s ever had,” said Sherry Taylor, oval track director at Central Alberta Raceways, in a phone interview.

The special event is giving away about $20,000 total to the winners. The winners will be decided on Sunday based on a points total for the whole weekend and number of competitors.

Up for grabs in the IMCA modifieds is $10,200 cash, hobby stock and super stock are competing for $5,000 each, and there is $1,000 available for the legends with daily payout being based on car count.

“We will have an excellent competitor count, it will be very action-packed,” Taylor said. “We have a bit of a rivalry between our drivers, so that kind if makes it a little more fun.”

Alberta Health Services allows 200 spectator tickets for the event.

Single day tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and kids over eight. Kids under eight-years-old are free.

Ticket inquires can be sent to caraceways@yahoo.com.

“If you’re coming out for the first time you would maybe want to bring bug spray,” advised Taylor, “[and] just be prepared to have lots of action and fun.”

Taylor says the raceway is also asking spectators to practise social distancing and follow COVID-19 guidelines while at the event.

Masks are not required, but are accepted if spectators choose to wear them.