Rimbey Rodeo cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

This year’s edition of the Rimbey Rodeo has officially been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual local and Central Alberta Rodeo Association (CARA) event was set to take place July 10-12 at the Rimbey Agricultural Grounds.

May 4 marked the official decision with the vote of the rodeo board.

Hazel Street, treasurer and promotions direction for the Rimbey Exhibition Association, says it’s sad it had to be this way, but they didn’t really have a choice.

“You have to be strong and follow all the rules and hopefully do the best thing and we felt that this was the best thing overall,” said Street in a recent phone interview. “Hopefully it’s the best decision for all involved.”

She explained the decision to cancel was made to keep everyone safe, adding if the regulations were to change they would have to go ahead without a crowd.

The annual rodeo weekend is held to benefit the competitors as well as the town and community by bringing people to Rimbey.

“The entertainment and the participation that they can do in the rodeo, it’s just a happy time for the town and community,” said Street.

Street says the board is hoping to bring the event back in 2021.