Rimbey Rodeo cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The annual local and CARA rodeo was set to be held July 10-12 at the Rimbey Ag Grounds

This year’s edition of the Rimbey Rodeo has officially been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual local and Central Alberta Rodeo Association (CARA) event was set to take place July 10-12 at the Rimbey Agricultural Grounds.

May 4 marked the official decision with the vote of the rodeo board.

Hazel Street, treasurer and promotions direction for the Rimbey Exhibition Association, says it’s sad it had to be this way, but they didn’t really have a choice.

“You have to be strong and follow all the rules and hopefully do the best thing and we felt that this was the best thing overall,” said Street in a recent phone interview. “Hopefully it’s the best decision for all involved.”

She explained the decision to cancel was made to keep everyone safe, adding if the regulations were to change they would have to go ahead without a crowd.

The annual rodeo weekend is held to benefit the competitors as well as the town and community by bringing people to Rimbey.

“The entertainment and the participation that they can do in the rodeo, it’s just a happy time for the town and community,” said Street.

Street says the board is hoping to bring the event back in 2021.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blood, sweat and swabs: UFC seeks safe shows in pandemic

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP experience some changes in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Officers maintain social distance when out in public and wear protective gloves and masks

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market eyeing June opening

Crystal Loewen, market manager, says she has requested a June 5 or June 12 opening date

Sylvan Lake summer camp celebrates 90 years

Camp Kuriakos celebrated its 90th anniversary online April 25, plans for in-person event this fall

Sylvan Lake board game creator releases new game

Ryan Leininger decided after inventing his first board game, Tiny Ninjas, he needed to make a second

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Presidential politics, sidelined by pandemic, poised for Trump-fuelled comeback

Trump hopes for strong economic recovery by election

Adequacy of federal emergency aid measures to be tested by jobless numbers

First steps towards re-opening begins

Peter MacKay suggests Magnitsky Act should be used against China for COVID-19

Full inquiry needed

Statistics Canada says nearly two million jobs lost in April

Unemployment rate soars to 13.0 per cent

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

‘Deadpool 2’ production company fined by B.C. agency after woman’s death

‘Deadpool 2’ production company fined by B.C. agency after woman’s death

Canadian Forces still unsure how to raise helicopter that crashed

Canadian Forces still unsure how to raise helicopter that crashed

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Most Read