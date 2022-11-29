Rimbey to hold the Women’s Provincial Qualifier for curling

Admission is by donation at the door

The Rimbey Curling Club will be hosting the Women’s Provincial Qualifier for curling from Dec. 8 to 11. (Photo contributed by Connie Jensen)

Curling teams from across Alberta will head to the Rimbey Curling Club to compete in the Women’s Provincial Qualifier from Dec. 8 to 11.

“We expect to see some really good curlers,” said Connie Jensen, host chairperson of the Rimbey Curling Club. She added that there will be names people recognize if they follow curling.

Although there isn’t a final number quite yet, between 14 to 18 teams are expected to compete from across the province.

“It’s kind of like a last chance qualifier,” explained Jensen.

There is no Rimbey team competing, but there will be a Lacombe team coming out to compete.

The teams who qualify will then head to the Provincial Championship in Wetaskiwin come January and from there, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. in February.

Jensen said they hosted a northern qualifier a little over 20 years ago and are excited to host again at the Rimbey Curling Club.

“We’ve been putting together little hospitality packages so that they know where to eat and shop if there’s time,” she said. “We get such good support, especially from the locally owned businesses in town, and so thought we’d do a little Main Street introduction.”

There is no admission, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Jensen said they hope to fill the place with spectators and that those in Rimbey Curling Club’s junior program will attend and get inspired.

“We’re really proud of our ice and our club. We’ve got a great club and our ice maker is meticulous and I don’t think the curlers are going to be disappointed with the weekend and the way we’re setting it up. I think they’ll have good ice to curl on and we’ll see some really good competition.”

Those interested in attending can visit the Rimbey Curling Club’s Facebook page for more information leading up to the event.

