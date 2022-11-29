The Rimbey Curling Club will be hosting the Women’s Provincial Qualifier for curling from Dec. 8 to 11. (Photo contributed by Connie Jensen)

The Rimbey Curling Club will be hosting the Women’s Provincial Qualifier for curling from Dec. 8 to 11. (Photo contributed by Connie Jensen)

Rimbey to hold the Women’s Provincial Qualifier for curling

Admission is by donation at the door

Curling teams from across Alberta will head to the Rimbey Curling Club to compete in the Women’s Provincial Qualifier from Dec. 8 to 11.

“We expect to see some really good curlers,” said Connie Jensen, host chairperson of the Rimbey Curling Club. She added that there will be names people recognize if they follow curling.

Although there isn’t a final number quite yet, between 14 to 18 teams are expected to compete from across the province.

“It’s kind of like a last chance qualifier,” explained Jensen.

There is no Rimbey team competing, but there will be a Lacombe team coming out to compete.

The teams who qualify will then head to the Provincial Championship in Wetaskiwin come January and from there, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. in February.

Jensen said they hosted a northern qualifier a little over 20 years ago and are excited to host again at the Rimbey Curling Club.

“We’ve been putting together little hospitality packages so that they know where to eat and shop if there’s time,” she said. “We get such good support, especially from the locally owned businesses in town, and so thought we’d do a little Main Street introduction.”

There is no admission, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Jensen said they hope to fill the place with spectators and that those in Rimbey Curling Club’s junior program will attend and get inspired.

“We’re really proud of our ice and our club. We’ve got a great club and our ice maker is meticulous and I don’t think the curlers are going to be disappointed with the weekend and the way we’re setting it up. I think they’ll have good ice to curl on and we’ll see some really good competition.”

Those interested in attending can visit the Rimbey Curling Club’s Facebook page for more information leading up to the event.

curling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays stick with same start times for 2023 regular season

Just Posted

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)
Charity Check Stop coming to 47 Avenue

Sylvan Lake resident Susan Samson is pictured presenting to town council regarding doctor recruitment initiatives. Samson, along with Jarvis Bay resident Annabelle Wiseman, are being given the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for their contributions to their communities. (File photo)
Samson and Wiseman awarded Platinum Jubilee Medal for outstanding community service