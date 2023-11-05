William Byron (24) leads Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney as they take Turn 4 to start a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Ryan Blaney earns 1st career NASCAR championship

He is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title

Ryan Blaney raced to his first career NASCAR championship on Sunday by banging his way past contender Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway to give Team Penske back-to-back Cup titles.

The third generation racer is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title and followed teammate Joey Logano, who won for Roger Penske a year ago. It was an amazing finish for Ford Performance, which struggled most of the season but came on late with Blaney, who won two of the final five playoff races.

“What a year,” a tearful Blaney said after finishing second to Ross Chastain. “Congrats, RP. Thanks for giving me a shot.”

Chastain won the race in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and is the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began.

Larson and William Byron finished third and fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, while Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished last in the 36-car field with a broken brake rotor. They were the only four drivers eligible for the title Sunday and the championship was guaranteed to the highest finisher of the group.

