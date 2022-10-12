Hamilton Tiger Cats running back Wes Hills (34) runs against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during second half CFL football game action in Hamilton, on Friday, October 7, 2022. Hills and defensive end Malik Carney of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen were named the Canadian Football League’s top performer for Week 18 on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Schoen, Hills and Carney named CFL’s top performers for Week 18

Running back Wes Hills and defensive end Malik Carney of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen were named the Canadian Football League’s top performer for Week 18 on Wednesday.

Schoen hauled in seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, both season-highs, in the Bombers’ 48-11 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The 25-year-old rookie from Kansas State leads the CFL with 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions.

Hills rushed for a career-best 132 yards on 25 carries in Hamilton’s 18-14 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. He has carried the ball 53 times for 291 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.

Carney recorded four tackles and sacked Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo three times in a dominating display of defence at Tim Hortons Field.

Carney’s season stats include 24 tackles, five special team tackles, seven sacks, one force fumble and one touchdown in 15 games.

