Just over 100 golfers came out to Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club for the second annual Minor Hockey Golf Tournament on Aug. 23. The tournament is hosted by the Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Second annual Minor Hockey Golf Tournament hits capacity in Sylvan Lake

The tournament saw 104 golfers hit the links at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Aug. 23

Golfers hit the links for an afternoon of fun at the Minor Hockey Golf Tournament.

The second annual event was held at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Aug. 23.

Tom Witty, vice president of the Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association, said the event went well, the weather held off and everybody had “a ton of fun.”

Different vendors, such as the Red Deer Rebels on hole two, were scattered around the course to give the players additional activities. There were also holes featuring food and refreshments.

“I don’t think I heard a complaint from 104 golfers,” said Witty, adding the tournament was at capacity.

Witty explained there was a waiting list as the tournament was full two and a half weeks beforehand.

“At the end of the day it wasn’t about a competition [or] about winning the tournament,” he said. “Everybody knew they were out there to have fun and raise money for a non-profit within our community.”

As of publication there isn’t a total figure of proceeds from the tournament and silent auction, but Witty says they did really well compared to last year.

Last year the Minor Hockey Golf Tournament had 42 golfers and lacked in big sponsorship.

“Once we started the buzz from last year and people started hearing that we were doing it again, and we started planning a lot earlier this year so that helped quite a bit,” said Witty of this year’s growth.

He added getting Vesta Energy on board as the naming sponsor helped get other corporations on board as well.

One of those sponsored offered up a Million Dollar Hole-In-One.

Five golfers were randomly drawn for a shot at the hole in one, but none of them came close.

All fun aside, at the end of the day Team Barnes won the four player scramble tournament.

Tyler Steenbergen, who scored the golden goal for Team Canada at the world junior hockey championship in January 2018, golfed as a member of Team Barnes.

“That was nice to see a Laker alumni who’s actually gone on to do some good things within the hockey community,” said Witty.

In the future Witty would like to expand the tournament if they could get more carts to increase the numbers, but has no intentions on changing the venue.

Majority of the funds raised at the tournament have been allocated for the development of players, coaches, goaltenders and referees. The money will help the organization bring in extra programs and sessions from professionals.

The Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association encompasses the Sylvan Lake Lakers, the West Central Tigers, West Central U15 Panthers and the West Central Midget Wildcats.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Laker alumni Tyler Steenbergen, who scored the golden goal at the world junior hockey championship in January 2018, golfed as a member of tournament winning Team Barnes. Photo Submitted.

A golfer swings to send his ball towards the green on the sunny Friday afternoon at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

A golfer winds up at the tee to send his ball soaring down the fairway on Aug. 23. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Buccaneers lose AFL Final to Calgary Wolf Pack 30-24

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy amends agreement

The change in agreement will help Fogdog gain investors for the No Landfill Facility

Second annual Minor Hockey Golf Tournament hits capacity in Sylvan Lake

The tournament saw 104 golfers hit the links at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake’s Gospel Chapel emerges with new name

The new name will not affect any other aspect of the church, says Pastor Todd Pratt

Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

Sylvan Lake athlete claims bronze at Alberta Masters Games

Trevor Pratt finished on the podium in tomahawk throwing in Rocky Mountain House on Aug. 23

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Buccaneers lose AFL Final to Calgary Wolf Pack 30-24

Central Alberta hoping to return strong core in 2020

Motorcyclist killed in collision with mini van on Hwy. 20

Fatality near Rimbey

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Most Read