After winning against St. Joe’s on March 9, the H.J. Cody senior girls Lakers will be heading to the provincial tournament in Cochrane. The provincial tournament will be held March 15-17 in Cochrane. The Laker’s will play their first game bright an early on March 15, playing against the host team.Photo submitted

Senior girls head to provincials

The senior girl’s Lakers won againt St. Joe’s March 9

After a close series, the H.J. Cody senior girls are headed to provincials.

After a gruelling game on March 9 against St. Joseph, the Lakers came out victorious with a 70-67 win.

It was a see-saw game throughout with the two teams tied at 20 after the first quarter before the Lakers blew the game open in the second to lead 44-25 thanks to Sadie Jeffries and Alyssa MacGregor’s offensive outbursts.

However, the third quarter was all St. Joseph’s as they roared back to get within six points. Entering the final quarter at 55-49 it proved to be a tense final frame, but the Lakers’ bend but don’t break effort along with clutch offense from Kayla Rosie and Megan Steenbergen helped maintain the Lakers’ lead.

A great defensive effort throughout the game and a final dive by Allie Kondor resulted in her being injured in the final couple minutes and brought Rosie back on the court with St. Joseph pressing hard.

However, two big last minute free-throw points from senior Megan Steenbergen and a last second defensive steal by Rosie and free point throw sealed the team’s 70-67 victory.

Throughout the game several players came up with big moments from Taylor Ferguson gutting out a solid end-to-end game despite injuring her ankle at the beginning of the game to Gianna Lal and Ashley Tait’s strong rebounding to Cassidy Klein’s clutch 3-pointers as well as great efforts off the bench from Janaya Scott and Hanna Sigfusson.

Coach Matthew Kennedy said it was a total team effort in the biggest game of the team’s season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group and can’t wait to show the province what Sylvan Lake has to offer. After an ugly and injury plagued end to the season, they got healthy enough to win three hard fought road games and earned their spot in this year’s provincial championship tournament.”

The win is sending the Lakers on to provincials, where the girls will face the best teams from across the province.

The provincial tournament will be held March 15-17, in Cochrane.The Lakers are scheduled to make their debut at 9 a.m. on March 15, against the host team. The winner of the first game will move on to play St. Peter the Apostle later that day.

The team from Wetaskiwin will also play in the provincial tournament, as the Sabres placed first in Zones and the Lakers second.

All together, there will be 12 teams vying for the championship title, which will be awarded the evening of March 17.

Previous story
PeeWee B Lakers bring home Tier 4 North banner

Just Posted

Fire pits coming to Sylvan Lake Park

Council approved two permanent fire pits be added to the park for use in the winter months

Senior girls head to provincials

The senior girl’s Lakers won againt St. Joe’s March 9

Elementary students learn about snow plows

Drivers shared how the roads are cleared of snow and ice and gave snow plow tours

Library to sponsor youth to attend camp

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has been sponsoring youth to attend YouthWrite for three years

Season ends in OT for Lakers

The H.J. Cody Lakers’ season ended Friday night in Wetaskiwin

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Ottawa pledges $5 million for North American World Cup soccer bid

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host soccer in 2026

Feds’ unheralded $102B rainy day fund kept for the improbable, like cyberattacks

The federal government committed hundreds of millions of dollars in its recent budget to help reinforce Canada’s cyber defences

UPDATE: Break in weather allows rescuers to resume Alaska search for B.C. climber

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help with search efforts in Juneau

Blizzard warnings up for third nor’easter hitting Northeast

Much of the Northeast is bracing for blizzard conditions, a foot or more of snow and high winds

Most Read

  • Senior girls head to provincials

    The senior girl’s Lakers won againt St. Joe’s March 9

  • Season ends in OT for Lakers

    The H.J. Cody Lakers’ season ended Friday night in Wetaskiwin