Senior girls head to provincials

After a close series, the H.J. Cody senior girls are headed to provincials.

After a gruelling game on March 9 against St. Joseph, the Lakers came out victorious with a 70-67 win.

It was a see-saw game throughout with the two teams tied at 20 after the first quarter before the Lakers blew the game open in the second to lead 44-25 thanks to Sadie Jeffries and Alyssa MacGregor’s offensive outbursts.

However, the third quarter was all St. Joseph’s as they roared back to get within six points. Entering the final quarter at 55-49 it proved to be a tense final frame, but the Lakers’ bend but don’t break effort along with clutch offense from Kayla Rosie and Megan Steenbergen helped maintain the Lakers’ lead.

A great defensive effort throughout the game and a final dive by Allie Kondor resulted in her being injured in the final couple minutes and brought Rosie back on the court with St. Joseph pressing hard.

However, two big last minute free-throw points from senior Megan Steenbergen and a last second defensive steal by Rosie and free point throw sealed the team’s 70-67 victory.

Throughout the game several players came up with big moments from Taylor Ferguson gutting out a solid end-to-end game despite injuring her ankle at the beginning of the game to Gianna Lal and Ashley Tait’s strong rebounding to Cassidy Klein’s clutch 3-pointers as well as great efforts off the bench from Janaya Scott and Hanna Sigfusson.

Coach Matthew Kennedy said it was a total team effort in the biggest game of the team’s season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group and can’t wait to show the province what Sylvan Lake has to offer. After an ugly and injury plagued end to the season, they got healthy enough to win three hard fought road games and earned their spot in this year’s provincial championship tournament.”

The win is sending the Lakers on to provincials, where the girls will face the best teams from across the province.

The provincial tournament will be held March 15-17, in Cochrane.The Lakers are scheduled to make their debut at 9 a.m. on March 15, against the host team. The winner of the first game will move on to play St. Peter the Apostle later that day.

The team from Wetaskiwin will also play in the provincial tournament, as the Sabres placed first in Zones and the Lakers second.

All together, there will be 12 teams vying for the championship title, which will be awarded the evening of March 17.